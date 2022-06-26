The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

