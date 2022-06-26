The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

NYSE:GS opened at $302.75 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.15 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.85 and a 200-day moving average of $339.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

