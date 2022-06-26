The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.90. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

