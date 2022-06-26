The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

