The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.85.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

