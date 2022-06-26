The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.78. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

