The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

