The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 577,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

