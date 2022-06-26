Thomasville National Bank Acquires 5,254 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

