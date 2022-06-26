Thomasville National Bank Purchases 502 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

