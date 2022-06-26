Thomasville National Bank Sells 575 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CSX by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 105,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 98,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $641,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.
A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
