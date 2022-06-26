Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.69

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$133.69 and traded as low as C$133.19. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$134.19, with a volume of 534,592 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.2424122 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.