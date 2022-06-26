Tiaa Fsb Purchases Shares of 12,568 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after acquiring an additional 765,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,743 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $61.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

