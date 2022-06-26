TKG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,106 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,106 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $126.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

