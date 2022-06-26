TKG Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

