TKG Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

