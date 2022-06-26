TKG Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

TKG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 725,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $69.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.65 and a one year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

