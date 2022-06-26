TKG Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after buying an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,256,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

