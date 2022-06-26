TKG Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.1% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.28 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

