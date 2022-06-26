TKG Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 587.6% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.92 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

