TKG Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TKG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 449.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $339.50 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

