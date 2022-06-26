TKG Advisors LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TKG Advisors LLC decreased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $172.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

