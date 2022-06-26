Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 58,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,874 shares.The stock last traded at $65.17 and had previously closed at $64.69.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.