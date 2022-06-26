TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 677 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

NYSE:MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

