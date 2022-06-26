TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.