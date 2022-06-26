TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

