Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.24

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.24 and traded as low as C$15.46. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.15, with a volume of 144,890 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cormark lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

