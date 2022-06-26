Truist Financial Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $50.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.
Shares of UDR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UDR (Get Rating)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
