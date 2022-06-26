Truist Financial Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $50.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Shares of UDR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

