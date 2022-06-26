Truist Financial Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $79.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

NYSE EQR opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

