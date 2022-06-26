U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 310,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 442,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $47.52 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

