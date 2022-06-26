UBS Group Cuts The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target to GBX 5,000

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 5,365 ($65.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.24) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

