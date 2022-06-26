UBS Group Cuts The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Price Target to GBX 5,000

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from GBX 5,365 ($65.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.24) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BKGFF opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
