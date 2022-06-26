UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Up to $15.78

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $16.51. UBS Group shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 66,900 shares traded.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Get UBS Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,072,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.