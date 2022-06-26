Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,462.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,462 ($42.41) and last traded at GBX 3,455 ($42.32), with a volume of 699782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,070 ($37.60).

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($28.78) to GBX 3,500 ($42.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,942.86 ($36.05).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,244.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.88.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 32,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,163 ($38.74), for a total value of £1,031,644.08 ($1,263,650.27). Also, insider Jos Sclater sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191 ($39.09), for a total transaction of £406,852.50 ($498,349.46).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. The company operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. It offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.