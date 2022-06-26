Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,600 by Credit Suisse Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.22) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($46.55) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($40.42) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,952.14 ($48.41).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,737 ($45.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £95.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,877.89. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($53.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,615.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,678.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

