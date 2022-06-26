United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

