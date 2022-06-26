UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $495.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.51. The stock has a market cap of $464.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

