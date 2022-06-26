UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $3,534,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

Shares of UNH opened at $495.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $495.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $464.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

