Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VO opened at $203.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day moving average of $229.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

