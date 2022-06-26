Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 157,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $105.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

