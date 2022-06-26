Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 12,304 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 237.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

