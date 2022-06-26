Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 2,129 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.
Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91.
