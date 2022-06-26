Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $4.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.