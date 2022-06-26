Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 279 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,607,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

QUS opened at $111.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.50. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $131.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.