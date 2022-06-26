Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.98.

