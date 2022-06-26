Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 85,733 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,733 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

