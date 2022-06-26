Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

