Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 117,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average of $158.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

