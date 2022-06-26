Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

