Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Increased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

