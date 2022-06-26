Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Raised by Mayport LLC

Mayport LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayport LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $360,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

